$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

NYSE DTE opened at $136.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.