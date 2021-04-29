$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 401.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $16.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.37. 13,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,732. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.19. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

