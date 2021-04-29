$1.52 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.54. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.62. 7,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,167. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.