1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18 to $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-15% yr/yr or $459.8 million to $480.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.18 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,359. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.