112,000 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,201,000. Tetra Tech makes up 1.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

