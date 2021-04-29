149,800 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $273.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

