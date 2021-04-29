150,115 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,115 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

