15,300 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

