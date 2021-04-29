159,066 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 159,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Shares of AAAU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 50,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

