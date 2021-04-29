1,968 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:USPH traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $114.95. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.