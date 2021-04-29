$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,565,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,716,494. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

