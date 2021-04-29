$2.77 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.40. 74,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

