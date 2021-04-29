$2.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce $2.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.73 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $63.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $69.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $220.98 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

