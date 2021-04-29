20,000 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLD opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631 in the last 90 days.

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

