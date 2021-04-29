2,472 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.28. 267,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,508,561. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

