$253.68 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce sales of $253.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.60 million and the lowest is $251.80 million. Redfin reported sales of $191.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $70.00. 1,280,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,204. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. Redfin has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

