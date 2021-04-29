2,915 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.54. 110,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

