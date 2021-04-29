$297.06 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post $297.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.57 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $283.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $46.45. 12,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

