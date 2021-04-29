2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. 2U updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

2U stock remained flat at $$42.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,131. 2U has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

