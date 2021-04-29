3,259 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,604,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $6,303,000. Partners Value Investments LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $4,702,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 50.65. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.