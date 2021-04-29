$349.85 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report sales of $349.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.60 million and the highest is $352.00 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $354.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IART. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

