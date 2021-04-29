3,541 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

