3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $195.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

