3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

MMM stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

