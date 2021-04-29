3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.55.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.