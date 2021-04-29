$41.07 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report sales of $41.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the highest is $41.98 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $162.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $164.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $188.63 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $191.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cantaloupe.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,570. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

