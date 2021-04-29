4,275 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $134.80 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

