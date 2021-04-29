$449.55 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce sales of $449.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.50 million to $482.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $413.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

