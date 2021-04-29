4NEW Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $80,733.58 and approximately $3,839.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.00817766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001604 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

