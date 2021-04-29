$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce sales of $5.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.16 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

AutoNation stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

