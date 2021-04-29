$54.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $54.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $228.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $234.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $750,825.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. 101,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,086. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

