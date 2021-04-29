$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.52 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $465.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,030. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

