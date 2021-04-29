6 Meridian Acquires 794 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

6 Meridian grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Life Storage by 189.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

