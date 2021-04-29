6 Meridian Buys New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $273.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

