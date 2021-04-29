6 Meridian Invests $217,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.45.

RGLD stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.