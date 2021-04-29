6 Meridian Makes New $223,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BJ opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,226 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

