6 Meridian Purchases New Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFM. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

