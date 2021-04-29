6 Meridian Sells 13,776 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

6 Meridian cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

