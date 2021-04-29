$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 520,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

