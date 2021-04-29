6,001 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 401,593 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

