$61.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report sales of $61.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the highest is $62.15 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $251.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $258.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 78,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,710. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $514.62 million, a PE ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

