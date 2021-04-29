650 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,864. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

