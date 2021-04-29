66,467 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 66,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,299,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 12.9% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.04.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.78. 106,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

