$728.04 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce sales of $728.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.70 million and the highest is $759.00 million. The Middleby reported sales of $677.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in The Middleby by 22.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $4,144,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 124.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 25.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.04. 7,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.02. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $185.54.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

