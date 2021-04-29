$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce sales of $759.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.70 million and the lowest is $746.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $760.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,992 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after acquiring an additional 305,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after acquiring an additional 86,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 530,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,014. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

