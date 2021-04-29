826 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $310.70 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.