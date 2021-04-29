888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. 888 has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.28.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

