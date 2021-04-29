888’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 888 to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 435.37 ($5.69) on Wednesday. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 310.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 204.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.