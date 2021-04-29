$906.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce $906.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $883.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $921.40 million. Ventas posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

