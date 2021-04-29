A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%.

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 20,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $691.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,926 shares of company stock valued at $186,783. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

